Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/09 | Watch again

9 September 2024, 20:51

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 09/09/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent.
  • Richard Burgon - Independent MP.
  • Paul Nowak - General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress.
  • Baroness Altmann CBE - Independent Peer & Former Pensions Minister.
  • Susan Hawley - Executive Director of Spotlight on Corruption.
  • Professor Michael Clarke - Director of the Royal United Services Institute from 2007 to 2015 & Defence Expert.
  • Ilya Ponamarev - Former Russian MP.
  • Nicole Jacobs - Domestic Abuse Commissioner.
  • Ingrid Seward - Editor and Chief of Majesty Magazine, Royal Biographer.

