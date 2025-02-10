Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/02 | Watch Again
10 February 2025, 22:37
Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/02 | Watch Again
You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Professor Joseph Stiglitz - Nobel Laureate Economist.
- Jonathan Hinder - Labour MP for Pendle and Clitheroe.
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's political correspondent.
- Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow.
- Sam Kiley - World Affairs Editor at The Independent.
- Owen Matthews - Veteran Moscow Correspondent.
- Michael Birtwistle - Associate Director of law & policy at the Ada Lovelace Institute.
- Paul Swinney - Director of Policy and Research at Centre for Cities.
- Neil Ward - Professor of Rural and Regional Development at the University of East Anglia
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.