Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/02 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/02 | Watch Again

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Professor Joseph Stiglitz - Nobel Laureate Economist.

- Nobel Laureate Economist. Jonathan Hinder - Labour MP for Pendle and Clitheroe.

- Labour MP for Pendle and Clitheroe. Aggie Chambre - LBC's political correspondent.

LBC's political correspondent. Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow.

- Labour MP for Walthamstow. Sam Kiley - World Affairs Editor at The Independent.

- World Affairs Editor at The Independent. Owen Matthews - Veteran Moscow Correspondent.

- Veteran Moscow Correspondent. Michael Birtwistle - Associate Director of law & policy at the Ada Lovelace Institute.

- Associate Director of law & policy at the Ada Lovelace Institute. Paul Swinney - Director of Policy and Research at Centre for Cities.

- Director of Policy and Research at Centre for Cities. Neil Ward - Professor of Rural and Regional Development at the University of East Anglia

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.