Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch Again

10 March 2025, 19:27

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Jonathan Haidt: American social psychologist and author
  • Gregor Poynton: Labour MP for Livingston, Chair of the APPG on Children's Online Safety
  • Robert Wilkie: Ran Donald Trump's Military Transition Team, Former United States Secretary of Veterans' Affairs (2018-2021), Director of Security at the America First Policy Institute
  • Vince Cable: Former Secretary of State for Business and Trade
  • Anushka Asthana: LBC Presenter and Deputy Political Editor of ITV News
  • Emma Corr: LBC's Reporter
  • Sophia Smith Galer: Journalist and Founder of Social Media Consultancy Viralect
  • Bill Blain: Market Commentator and Strategist
  • Alex Taylor Brown: LBC's Yorkshire Reporter
  • Marco Forgione: Director General of The Institute of Export and International Trade

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Baroness Beeban Kidron, who is also chairwoman of the 5Rights Foundation, said children are not being kept safe enough with the Online Safety Bill.

Government is 'not putting children first' when it comes to online safety, crossbench peer tells LBC
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait

Tragic reason it took so long to find Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa after couple died
Shabana Mahmood

Sentencing Council chief hits back at 'two-tier justice' criticism - as he warns against ministers 'dictating' guidance
Most Brits support jailing social media bosses if they fail to protect children.

Two thirds of Brits support giving social media bosses jail time if they fail to protect young people online
Joanne Penney, 40, has been named as the suspected victim of a shooting in a quiet Welsh neighbourhood.

Tributes pour in for ‘bubbly’ mum shot dead at point-blank range outside front door

HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which is said to have taken place in the North Sea on Monday at approximately 9.48am.

One crew member missing as ship with toxic chemicals hits US military jet fuel tanker in North Sea
The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London.

Kate and Charles attend Commonwealth Day celebrations for first time since their cancer treatments
A whistleblower has pointed the finger at Elon Musk for a breakdown in online safety standards

'Everything fell apart': Facebook whistleblower says Elon Musk's Twitter takeover changed social media landscape
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

Elon Musk says X was targeted in a cyber attack.

Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyber attack' as platform goes down for thousands of users

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

10 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

10 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile