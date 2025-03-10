Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
10 March 2025, 19:27
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Jonathan Haidt: American social psychologist and author
- Gregor Poynton: Labour MP for Livingston, Chair of the APPG on Children's Online Safety
- Robert Wilkie: Ran Donald Trump's Military Transition Team, Former United States Secretary of Veterans' Affairs (2018-2021), Director of Security at the America First Policy Institute
- Vince Cable: Former Secretary of State for Business and Trade
- Anushka Asthana: LBC Presenter and Deputy Political Editor of ITV News
- Emma Corr: LBC's Reporter
- Sophia Smith Galer: Journalist and Founder of Social Media Consultancy Viralect
- Bill Blain: Market Commentator and Strategist
- Alex Taylor Brown: LBC's Yorkshire Reporter
- Marco Forgione: Director General of The Institute of Export and International Trade
