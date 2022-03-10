Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch again

By Emma Soteriou

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Matt Frei - Broadcaster and LBC Presenter.

Tariq Panja - Co-author of Football’s Secret Trade and global sports reporter for the New York Times.

Lisa Nandy - Shadow Secretary of State for Communities, Housing and Levelling Up.

Alexander Rodnyasky - Advisor to President Zelenskyy.

Thomas Pickering - Former US Ambassador to Russia.

Jukka Siiuokosaari - Finland's Ambassador to the UK.

Caroline Wheeler - Political Editor of The Sunday Times.

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Correspondent.

