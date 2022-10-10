Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

By Maddie Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Kurt Volker Former US Ambassador to NATO (2008-2009), and former US Special Representative to Ukraine (2017-2019), who represented the US in the Ukraine/Russia peace talks.

Kira Rudik Ukrainian MP and leader of the Golos Political Party.

Andrei Kozryev Former Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation (1990-1996) and author of 'The Firebird: The Elusive Fate of Russian Democracy'.

Gina Davidson LBC's Scotland Political Editor.

John Nicolson SNP Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and MP for Ochil and South Perthshire.

Professor Sir Charles Bean Former Deputy Governor at the Bank of England (2008-2014) and former executive member at the Office of Budget Responsibility.

Dr Rachel Clarke - NHS Doctor who is in Kyiv to help treat patients, she has been sheltering in air raid shelter today.