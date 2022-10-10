Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

10 October 2022, 22:00

By Maddie Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Kurt Volker Former US Ambassador to NATO (2008-2009), and former US Special Representative to Ukraine (2017-2019), who represented the US in the Ukraine/Russia peace talks.
Kira Rudik Ukrainian MP and leader of the Golos Political Party.
Andrei Kozryev Former Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation (1990-1996) and author of 'The Firebird: The Elusive Fate of Russian Democracy'.
Gina Davidson LBC's Scotland Political Editor.
John Nicolson SNP Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and MP for Ochil and South Perthshire.
Professor Sir Charles Bean Former Deputy Governor at the Bank of England (2008-2014) and former executive member at the Office of Budget Responsibility.
Dr Rachel Clarke - NHS Doctor who is in Kyiv to help treat patients, she has been sheltering in air raid shelter today.

A G7 call will be held on Tuesday to discuss the war in Ukraine.

'Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine': Truss to urge G7 leaders to 'stay the course' in battle against Putin
Police at the scene of the stabbing in the City last Thursday

Man arrested after three stabbed in City of London while trying to prevent bike thefts

Jack Sepple in court

Man jailed for life after 'brutal and cowardly' murder of teenage girlfriend

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik on Tonight with Andrew Marr

'Peace is impossible when your enemy wants you dead', Ukrainian MP says

BRITAIN-SCOTLAND-POLITICS-SNP-CONFERENCE

Nicola Sturgeon slams 'utterly failing' Tory response to cost of living crisis

Shylah Rodden, 26, wandered onto the tracks of the Rebel Coaster at the Royal Melbourne Show

Woman struck by rollercoaster lost brother months earlier, as family reportedly consider legal action
New rules allow omen wanting a bottom like Kim Kardashian (l) can get surgery in the UK. It was banned following the death of Leah Cambridge (r) in Turkey

Safer Brazilian Butt Lifts to go on offer in UK to stop women wanting bigger bottoms going abroad
Prince Harry has told of his 'great sadness' over Megxit

Prince Harry tells WellChild winner he has 'the same squeaky voice' as son Archie

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we really on the edge of full-scale nuclear war?

