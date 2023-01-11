Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/01 | Watch Again
11 January 2023, 19:18
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord Ken Clarke - Conservative peer, former Chancellor of the Exchequer (1993-97), Home Secretary (1992-93), Education Secretary (1990-92) & Health Secretary (1988-90)
- 'Sarah' - Anonymous Fast Response Paramedic
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Julie Robinson - CEO of the Independent Schools Council
- Robert Verkaik - Author of 'Posh Boys: How the English Public Schools Ruin Britain' and Co-founder of the Private Education Policy Forum
- Mike Godfrey - Cyber Security Specialist
- Tony Thorne - Linguist and lexicographer
