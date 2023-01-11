Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lord Ken Clarke - Conservative peer, former Chancellor of the Exchequer (1993-97), Home Secretary (1992-93), Education Secretary (1990-92) & Health Secretary (1988-90)

'Sarah' - Anonymous Fast Response Paramedic

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor

Julie Robinson - CEO of the Independent Schools Council

Robert Verkaik - Author of 'Posh Boys: How the English Public Schools Ruin Britain' and Co-founder of the Private Education Policy Forum

Mike Godfrey - Cyber Security Specialist

Tony Thorne - Linguist and lexicographer

