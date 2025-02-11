Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/02 | Watch Again

11 February 2025, 21:44 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 21:45

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • James Cleverly - Former Home Secretary.
  • Lord Jonathan Sumption - Former Justice of the Supreme Court.
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC’s reporter.
  • Bridget Phillipson - Secretary of State for Education, and Minister for Women and Equalities.
  • Matt Frei - LBC's Presenter on Saturdays and presenter on Channel 4 News.
  • Mohammad Marandi - Professor at the University of Tehran.
  • Lord Charles Powell - Former Diplomat and Private Secretary to Margaret Thatcher.
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent.
  • Will Guyatt - LBC's Tech Correspondent.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

