Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/02 | Watch Again
11 February 2025, 21:44 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 21:45
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- James Cleverly - Former Home Secretary.
- Lord Jonathan Sumption - Former Justice of the Supreme Court.
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC’s reporter.
- Bridget Phillipson - Secretary of State for Education, and Minister for Women and Equalities.
- Matt Frei - LBC's Presenter on Saturdays and presenter on Channel 4 News.
- Mohammad Marandi - Professor at the University of Tehran.
- Lord Charles Powell - Former Diplomat and Private Secretary to Margaret Thatcher.
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent.
- Will Guyatt - LBC's Tech Correspondent.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.