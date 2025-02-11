Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

James Cleverly - Former Home Secretary.

- Former Home Secretary. Lord Jonathan Sumption - Former Justice of the Supreme Court.

- Former Justice of the Supreme Court. Charlotte Lynch - LBC’s reporter.

- LBC’s reporter. Bridget Phillipson - Secretary of State for Education, and Minister for Women and Equalities.

- Secretary of State for Education, and Minister for Women and Equalities. Matt Frei - LBC's Presenter on Saturdays and presenter on Channel 4 News.

- LBC's Presenter on Saturdays and presenter on Channel 4 News. Mohammad Marandi - Professor at the University of Tehran.

- Professor at the University of Tehran. Lord Charles Powell - Former Diplomat and Private Secretary to Margaret Thatcher.

- Former Diplomat and Private Secretary to Margaret Thatcher. Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent.

- LBC's Political Correspondent. Will Guyatt - LBC's Tech Correspondent.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.