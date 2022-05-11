Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again
11 May 2022, 19:39
You can watch Wednesday night's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew was joined by:
- Conor Burns, UK Minister for Ireland and UK Government's Envoy on the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Thomas Byrne, Ireland's Minister for European Affairs
- Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations
- Feargal Sharkey, River Campaigner, who was the frontman of punk band The Undertones
