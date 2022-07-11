Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/07 | Watch again
11 July 2022, 21:37
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Andrew was joined by:
Carl Emmerson - Deputy Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
John Glen - former Economic Secretary to the Treasury who is supporting Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign
Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Labour MP for Leeds West
Lord Ian Blair - former Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police 2005-2008
Steve Baker - Conservative MP for Wycombe
