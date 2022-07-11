Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/07 | Watch again

11 July 2022, 21:37

By Sam Sholli

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew was joined by:

Carl Emmerson - Deputy Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies

John Glen - former Economic Secretary to the Treasury who is supporting Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Labour MP for Leeds West

Lord Ian Blair - former Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police 2005-2008

Steve Baker - Conservative MP for Wycombe

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

