Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10 | Watch again

11 October 2022, 21:19

By Maddie Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Paul Johnson - Director for the IFS
  • Adrian Hull - Co-Head of Core Fixed Income at Aegon Asset Management
  • Anneliese Dodds - Chair of the Labour Party, Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities and Former
  • Henry Dimbleby - Co-founder of Leon restaurants and independent advisor to the government on food strategy
  • Rachael Venables - LBC's correspondent
  • Marina Hyde - Guardian Columnist and author of 'What Just Happened?!'
  • John Bolton - Former US National Security Advisor and Former US ambassador to the United Nations
  • Mahya Ostovar - Assistant Professor at the University of Galway

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

