Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/02 | Watch Again

12 February 2025, 20:00

Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent.
  • Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
  • Kurt Volker - Former US Ambassador to NATO and Current Distinguished Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis.
  • James Heappey - Former Armed Forces Minister (2020-2024) & Former Conservative MP for Wells (2015-2024)
  • Chrysa Glystra - Trade and Economics Policy Manager, UK Steel.
  • Dave Todd - Vice Chair of the Prison Officers' Association (POA).
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter.
  • Professor David H Dunn - Professor of International Politics at the University of Birmingham.
  • Nick Pope - Former Ministry of Defence Official, who ran the MoD's division investigating UFO sightings in the 1990s.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

