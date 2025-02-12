Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/02 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent.

Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Kurt Volker - Former US Ambassador to NATO and Current Distinguished Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

James Heappey - Former Armed Forces Minister (2020-2024) & Former Conservative MP for Wells (2015-2024)

Chrysa Glystra - Trade and Economics Policy Manager, UK Steel.

Dave Todd - Vice Chair of the Prison Officers' Association (POA).

Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter.

Professor David H Dunn - Professor of International Politics at the University of Birmingham.

Nick Pope - Former Ministry of Defence Official, who ran the MoD's division investigating UFO sightings in the 1990s.

