Tom Swarbrick 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/05 | Watch again
12 May 2022, 21:28
You can watch Thursday night's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew was joined in Manchester by:
- Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester
- Ben Houchen, Conservative Mayor of the Tees Valley
- Lord Jim O'Neill, Vice-chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership and former Commercial Secretary to the Treasury
- Stephanie Flanders, Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/