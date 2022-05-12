Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/05 | Watch again

12 May 2022, 21:28

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Thursday night's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew was joined in Manchester by:

  • Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester
  • Ben Houchen, Conservative Mayor of the Tees Valley
  • Lord Jim O'Neill, Vice-chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership and former Commercial Secretary to the Treasury
  • Stephanie Flanders, Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Cancer campaigner Deborah James awarded a damehood days after revealing hospice care
Andy Burnham said he is open to running for Labour leader again.

Third time lucky: Andy Burnham open to running for Labour in 2024
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham appeared on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

'Westminster is dysfunctional': Burnham calls for 'rewiring of UK' to support Levelling Up
Natalie McGarry arriving at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Former SNP MP faces jail after being found guilty of embezzling £25k
Astronomers have unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy.

First image of massive black hole at centre of Milky Way galaxy unveiled by scientists
Animal rights group say classic nursery rhymes are 'racist, sexist and cruel'

Nursery rhymes re-written as woke animal rights group claim lyrics are 'racist, sexist and cruel'
The brawl erupted on a flight from London Gatwick to Crete in Greece.

Pilot 'punched by passenger' in horror mass brawl on Wizz Air flight to Greece
Chicken products are being pulled from the supermarket shelves across the UK

Check your fridge: Supermarkets urgently recall chicken products over salmonella fears
Andrew Marr: Levelling up is the government's 'moral purpose'
'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

