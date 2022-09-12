Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ian Blackford - SNP Westminster Leader & MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Paul Powlesland - Barrister and climate activist

Mark Drakeford - First Minister of Wales

John Bolton - Former National Security Advisor

Kira Rudik - Ukrainian MP and leader of the Golos Political Party

