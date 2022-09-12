Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/09 | Watch again
12 September 2022, 21:25
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Ian Blackford - SNP Westminster Leader & MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber
Paul Powlesland - Barrister and climate activist
Mark Drakeford - First Minister of Wales
John Bolton - Former National Security Advisor
Kira Rudik - Ukrainian MP and leader of the Golos Political Party
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/