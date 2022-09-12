Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/09 | Watch again

12 September 2022, 21:25

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ian Blackford - SNP Westminster Leader & MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Paul Powlesland - Barrister and climate activist

Mark Drakeford - First Minister of Wales

John Bolton - Former National Security Advisor

Kira Rudik - Ukrainian MP and leader of the Golos Political Party

World leaders are expected to be bused to Westminster Abbey from a location in West London, according to Foreign Office documents.

No bus for Biden: No10 plays down strict travel rules for world leaders attending Queen's funeral
Met suspend officer who shot Chris Kaba

Police suspend firearms officer who shot dead Chris Kaba in south London

The man ran in the middle of the road to take a picture

Royal fan 'milliseconds from death' after running in front of King's Rolls Royce for picture
King Charles leads siblings in Vigil of the Princes

King Charles leads solemn Vigil of the Princes as first mourners file past Queen's coffin

Putin is now 'more likely' to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine as a show of strength

Russia 'more likely' to use nuclear weapons after facing 'military catastrophe' in Ukraine

Gwyneth Powell who played Grange Hill's headteacher MrsMcClusky dies aged 76

Grange Hill actress Gweyneth Powell dies aged 76 from complications following after surgery
A shopper has claimed that Morrisons have muted the beeping sound on their self checkouts, as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Customers frustrated as Morrisons turns down self-checkout beeps to pay respect to Queen

Heckler arrested for shouting abuse at Andrew during royal procession

Heckler who called Prince Andrew "sick old man" arrested during procession

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley
Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'

