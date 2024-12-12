Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

12 December 2024, 19:39

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Patriche Bentick: Social Worker from London
  • Claude Knights: Independent Child Protection Consultant and former Chief Executive of Kidscape
  • Lord Ken MacDonald: Former Director of Public Prosecutions and co-presenter of Double Jeopardy podcast
  • John Hutton: Former Defence Secretary (2008-2009, under Gordon Brown)
  • Aggie Chambre: LBC Political Correspondent
  • Joseph Stiglitz: Nobel Prize Laureate Economist, Professor at Columbia University
  • Maya Singer Hobbs: Senior Research Fellow at IPPR working on planning reform
  • Anna Mikhailova: Deputy Political Editor and columnist at the Mail on Sunday
  • Stephen Bush: Columnist and associate editor at the Financial Times

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

