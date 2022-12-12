Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again
12 December 2022, 21:24
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr is joined by:
Lisa Elliott - RCN's UK Deputy Director of Nursing
Wes Streeting - Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Labour MP for Ilford North
Dr Kieran Sharrock - Acting Chair of the England GP Committee for the BMA
John Kettley - Weather forecaster and broadcaster
Neil Basu - Former Assistant Commissioner for Special Operations in the Met, Head of Counter-terrorism policing, and former National Police Chiefs' Council lead for Counter Terrorism Policing
Miriam Cates - Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge
Nick Hawker - CEO and Founder of First Light Fusion
