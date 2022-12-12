Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

12 December 2022, 21:24

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr is joined by:

Lisa Elliott - RCN's UK Deputy Director of Nursing

Wes Streeting - Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Labour MP for Ilford North

Dr Kieran Sharrock - Acting Chair of the England GP Committee for the BMA

John Kettley - Weather forecaster and broadcaster

Neil Basu - Former Assistant Commissioner for Special Operations in the Met, Head of Counter-terrorism policing, and former National Police Chiefs' Council lead for Counter Terrorism Policing

Miriam Cates - Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge

Nick Hawker - CEO and Founder of First Light Fusion

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

One of the boys has been named as Jack Johnson

Hero schoolboy died 'trying to rescue his friends in the frozen lake', family reveal in heartfelt tribute
The nursing strike will go ahead

Nurses to go ahead with strike after health secretary 'refuses to negotiate on pay'

Top row, left to right: Billy Marsden, Raymond 'Raymie' Brown, Peter Bowler. Bottom row, left to right: Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Romeu and Louise De Almeida

Pictured: Seven victims missing after Jersey flats explosion as police continue hunt

Fire in the shopping centre "Stroytrakt" on Prigorodnaya street.

Second Russian shopping mall near Moscow goes up in flames

Wes Streeting has doubled down on his criticism of the doctors' union

Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting doubles down on claim doctors' union is 'obstacle' to reform in NHS
1

Businesses and schools let staff leave before 3pm to avoid commuting in darkness as travel chaos continues
Neil Basu has criticised Suella Braverman for her rhetoric on immigration

Braverman's immigrant rhetoric is 'incredibly unhelpful' in tackling far-right extremism - Met's ex-counter-terror chief
Putin has pulled put of his New Year's press conference

Putin under pressure over Ukraine war disaster as Kremlin scraps New Year’s press conference
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 12/12 | Watch again

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: 'Falling ill this Christmas will be very scary indeed unless nurses call off their strike'

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

11 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

11 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

11 months ago

