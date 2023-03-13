Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/03 | Watch Again
13 March 2023, 21:28
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sir Michael Fallon - Former Conservative Defence Secretary 2014-17, and was also former Business Minister 2012-14.
- John Healey - Shadow Defence Secretary and Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne
- Greg Dyke - Former Director General of the BBC (2002-04) and former Chairman of the Football Association (2013-16).
- Dr. Emma Runswick - Deputy Chair of the British Medical Association, and a junior doctor.
- Kathleen Stock - Philosopher, writer, and co-founder of the Lesbian Project.
- Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor.
- Katy Balls - Political Editor at The Spectator.
