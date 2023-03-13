Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/03 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Michael Fallon - Former Conservative Defence Secretary 2014-17, and was also former Business Minister 2012-14.

John Healey - Shadow Defence Secretary and Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne

Greg Dyke - Former Director General of the BBC (2002-04) and former Chairman of the Football Association (2013-16).

Dr. Emma Runswick - Deputy Chair of the British Medical Association, and a junior doctor.

Kathleen Stock - Philosopher, writer, and co-founder of the Lesbian Project.

Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor.

Katy Balls - Political Editor at The Spectator.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.