Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

13 September 2022, 21:26

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Dr Rowan Williams - Former Archbishop of Canterbury (2003-2012)

David Davis - Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden

John McDowell - Archbishop of Armagh who preached at the service in St Anne's Cathedral today

Bell Ribeiro-Addy - Labour MP for Streatham

Sir John Sawers - Chief of the Intelligence Service (MI6) 2009-2014

Sanaa Seif - Sister of Alaa Abd El-Fattah, a British-Egyptian who is currently on hunger strike in a prison in Egypt

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charles's staff heard they face redundancy during thanksgiving service for the Queen in Edinburgh

King Charles's staff hit with redundancy notices during church services commemorating the Queen
Russia is a bigger threat to the UK than China, the former head of MI6 has warned.

Russia poses 'most immediate threat' to UK security, says ex MI6 chief

Met firearms officers threaten to hand in their weapons over Chris Kaba shooting

Met firearms officers threaten to disarm in row over Chris Kaba shooting

Serving Met officer charged with child sex crimes

Serving Met officer charged with having sex with schoolgirl and 12 other child sex offences
Her Majesty's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace

Back home in Buckingham Palace: Queen's final night with her family before procession to Westminster
Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of one count of rape as trial continues
The world leaders heading to London for the Queen's funeral

Biden, Macron and Erdogan among world leaders attending Queen's funeral but Putin not invited
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet crowds in Belfast on their first official tour of the UK since the Queen's death.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet crowds in Belfast on official tour

Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen
LBC Views: Five days Scotland will never forget

LBC Views: Five Days Scotland will never forget

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

8 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

8 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile