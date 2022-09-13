Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Dr Rowan Williams - Former Archbishop of Canterbury (2003-2012)

David Davis - Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden

John McDowell - Archbishop of Armagh who preached at the service in St Anne's Cathedral today

Bell Ribeiro-Addy - Labour MP for Streatham

Sir John Sawers - Chief of the Intelligence Service (MI6) 2009-2014

Sanaa Seif - Sister of Alaa Abd El-Fattah, a British-Egyptian who is currently on hunger strike in a prison in Egypt

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/