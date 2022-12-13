Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch again

Jeremy Hunt - Chancellor of the Exchequer and former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (2012-2018)

Sophie Bathgate - Co-founder and Director of Sophie's Steakhouse

Mark Selby - Co-founder and CEO of Wahaca, a mexican-inspired restaurant group with 19 venues across the UK.

Yvette Cooper - Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Muhamed Veliu - Political Correspondent for Top Channel TV in Tirana.

Tom Standage - Deputy Editor of the Economist, and Editor of their magazine 'The World Ahead in 2023'

