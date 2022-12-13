Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch again

13 December 2022, 19:57 | Updated: 13 December 2022, 20:03

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jeremy Hunt - Chancellor of the Exchequer and former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (2012-2018)

Sophie Bathgate - Co-founder and Director of Sophie's Steakhouse

Mark Selby - Co-founder and CEO of Wahaca, a mexican-inspired restaurant group with 19 venues across the UK.

Yvette Cooper - Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Muhamed Veliu - Political Correspondent for Top Channel TV in Tirana.

Tom Standage - Deputy Editor of the Economist, and Editor of their magazine 'The World Ahead in 2023'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Top Gear host and former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff rushed to hospital after horror crash
Baby Z died after being left in a shed

Parents of baby who died after being left to sleep in a shed 'made bad choices' while 'searching for peace and quiet'
Eva Kaili arrested amid Brussels corruption probe

European Parliament strips Greek MEP Eva Kaili of VP role amid Qatar corruption scandal

Mr Bouattoura, 26, who goes by Pro PT online, shared a clip himself running through the snow with his 64k followers.

Hunk who rank through snow in London in shorts is a PT to the stars who turned his life around after being jailed at 15
NWAS asked for people to take loved ones to the hospital themselves instead of calling 999

Ambulance trust asks people to take their own loved ones to hospital and only ring 999 'if they can't get there any other way'
Jeremy Hunt has revealed what happened to Boris Johnson's wallpaper

'It's gone!': Jeremy Hunt reveals the notorious gold wallpaper at No11 has been painted over
Jeremy Hunt has backed calls for minimum service levels in nurses' strikes

'It's too dangerous': Jeremy Hunt refuses to rule out curbing nurses' right to strike

1

Labour would bag 314-seat majority in the Commons with Tories down to just 69 if an election held tomorrow, poll finds
Andrew Marr on Tuesday

Andrew Marr: nurses' pay demands pose a genuine conundrum for top Tories'

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

11 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

11 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile