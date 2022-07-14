Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/07 | Watch again
14 July 2022, 21:46
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Andrew was joined by:
Nigel Huddleston - Minister for Tourism, Sport, Commonwealth Games, Heritage, and Civil Society, and Conservative MP for Mid Worcestershire who is backing Rishi Sunak
James Heappey - Minister for the Armed Forces and Conservative MP for Wells who is backing Liz Truss
Tobias Ellwood - Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, Chair of the Commons Defence Select Committee who is backing Penny Mordaunt
Katie Perrior - Director of Communications under Theresa May
Sir Keir Starmer - Labour leader
Steve Richards - Writer, broadcaster and author
Kate Devlin - Whitehall Editor of The Independent
