Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/07 | Watch again

14 July 2022, 21:46

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew was joined by:

Nigel Huddleston - Minister for Tourism, Sport, Commonwealth Games, Heritage, and Civil Society, and Conservative MP for Mid Worcestershire who is backing Rishi Sunak

James Heappey - Minister for the Armed Forces and Conservative MP for Wells who is backing Liz Truss

Tobias Ellwood - Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, Chair of the Commons Defence Select Committee who is backing Penny Mordaunt

Katie Perrior - Director of Communications under Theresa May

Sir Keir Starmer - Labour leader

Steve Richards - Writer, broadcaster and author

Kate Devlin - Whitehall Editor of The Independent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

