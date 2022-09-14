Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

14 September 2022, 19:44

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Karen - A single mum from the east midlands who is on Universal credit

John McDonnell - Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington

Ed Arnold - Rusi Research Fellow for European Security

Fiona Hill - British-American foreign affairs specialist and academic, former official at the U.S. National Security Council specialising in Russian and European affairs & Author of 'There Is Nothing For You Here'

Stephen Roberts - Former Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Metropolitan Police

Garrett Emmerson - Former Chief Operating Officer for Surface Transport at TFL (2009-17)

Simon Calder - Travel Editor at the Independent

