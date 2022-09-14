Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again
14 September 2022, 19:44
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Karen - A single mum from the east midlands who is on Universal credit
John McDonnell - Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington
Ed Arnold - Rusi Research Fellow for European Security
Fiona Hill - British-American foreign affairs specialist and academic, former official at the U.S. National Security Council specialising in Russian and European affairs & Author of 'There Is Nothing For You Here'
Stephen Roberts - Former Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Metropolitan Police
Garrett Emmerson - Former Chief Operating Officer for Surface Transport at TFL (2009-17)
Simon Calder - Travel Editor at the Independent
