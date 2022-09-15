Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

15 September 2022, 21:08

By Sam Sholli

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Mark Leishman - Private Secretary to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall (2003-2017) and Executive Director of the Royal Warrant Holders Association

Dr Anthony Fauci - Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States

Ian McEwan - Author and screenwriter

Martina Navratilova - Former professional Tennis player who won 18 Grand Slam Titles

Stephanie Flanders - Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg

