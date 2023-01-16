Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/01 | Watch Again

16 January 2023, 21:08

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Rachael Venables - LBC's Correspondent
  • Jess Phillips - Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding
  • Parm Sandhu - Former Detective Chief Superintendent at the Metropolitan Police (until 2019) and author of 'Black and Blue', a memoir which details incidents of racial and gender discrimination she faced in the force
  • Clare Farrell - Co-Founder of XR
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Stephen Flynn - SNP leader in the House of Commons and MP for Aberdeen South
  • John Hooper - Italy Correspondent at The Economist
  • Sir Laurie Bristow - Former British diplomat who served as British Ambassador to Russia (2016-2020). He was also
  • British Ambassador to Afghanistan (June-Nov 2021) during the fall of Kabul
    Debbie Connolly - Dog Behaviourist and Dangerous Dog Expert

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have said they believe the shooting was gang-related

Mum, 17, and baby among six dead after California shooting

Police have appealed to the public after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with two cars near Finsbury Park Station, London.

Police appeal after pedestrian in his 20s left in critical condition following collision with two cars that failed to stop
Shaye Groves

Mum, 27, who hung pictures of serial killers in her home 'stabbed lover to death and showed friend his body on FaceTime'
1

Met Police chief says force will be 'ruthless' in review of 1,000 abuse claims involving officers, after cop admits multiple rapes
The Government has introduced new laws about voter IDs

Voter ID: How to cast your ballot under new law requiring you bring photo identification

Rishi Sunak is set to block Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender recognition law

Sunak set for showdown with Sturgeon as he moves to block Scottish Govt's controversial gender change law
1

Teachers will join wave of public sector strikes after vote as nurses announce further walkouts
The car smashed into the wall of the dealership

Child and woman die after being hit by Audi as it smashed into dealership in Leeds

Cross Question

Cross Question 16/01 | Watch Again

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

14 days ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

14 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

15 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile