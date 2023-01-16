Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/01 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Rachael Venables - LBC's Correspondent

Jess Phillips - Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding

Parm Sandhu - Former Detective Chief Superintendent at the Metropolitan Police (until 2019) and author of 'Black and Blue', a memoir which details incidents of racial and gender discrimination she faced in the force

Clare Farrell - Co-Founder of XR

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor

Stephen Flynn - SNP leader in the House of Commons and MP for Aberdeen South

John Hooper - Italy Correspondent at The Economist

Sir Laurie Bristow - Former British diplomat who served as British Ambassador to Russia (2016-2020). He was also

British Ambassador to Afghanistan (June-Nov 2021) during the fall of Kabul

Debbie Connolly - Dog Behaviourist and Dangerous Dog Expert

