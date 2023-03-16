Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again
16 March 2023, 21:50
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Jeremy Hunt - Chancellor of the Exchequer.
- Wes Streeting - Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Labour MP for Ilford North.
- Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty CBE - Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-2021), Former Dean of the Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's College London.
- Ash Regan - SNP MSP for Edinburgh Eastern and leadership candidate in the race to success Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister.
- Mujtaba Rahman - Europe Managing Director of the Eurasia Programme at Chatham House.
- John Stevens - Political Editor at the Daily Mirror.
- Stephanie Flanders - Economist and senior executive editor at Bloomberg.
