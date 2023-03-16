Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

16 March 2023, 21:50

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Jeremy Hunt - Chancellor of the Exchequer.
  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Labour MP for Ilford North.
  • Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty CBE - Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-2021), Former Dean of the Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's College London.
  • Ash Regan - SNP MSP for Edinburgh Eastern and leadership candidate in the race to success Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister.
  • Mujtaba Rahman - Europe Managing Director of the Eurasia Programme at Chatham House.
  • John Stevens - Political Editor at the Daily Mirror.
  • Stephanie Flanders - Economist and senior executive editor at Bloomberg.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gregory Hill was accused of stalking

Headteacher accused of stalking 'suffers panic attack after being arrested and has to be lifted unconscious into police van'
Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager

Teen stabbed to death outside school in 'targeted attack' because 'he joined a gang and left'
Joshua Bowles (L) allegedly stabbed a woman because he believed she worked for intelligence agency GCHQ, a court has heard.

Cheltenham stabbing suspect 'targeted woman believing she worked at GCHQ' - court hears

Lanzarote's tourist board is scrambling to repair relations with British holidaymakers

Lanzarote rushes to build bridges with British tourists after president calls for 'better class of holidaymakers' to visit island
Jeremy Hunt has deleted TikTok

Chancellor deleted TikTok off phone because of questions over app's 'location tracking function'
Jeremy Hunt has admitted that the childcare support package announced in the Spring Budget - which won't start until 2024 - couldn't have been implemented any earlier due to shortages of staff and nurseries.

Jeremy Hunt admits £4billion childcare package couldn't start now due to dearth of staff and nurseries
Jeremy Hunt has said he hopes the NHS pay deal paves the way for the end of industrial action among more public sector groups

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ‘hopes’ for more strike-ending pay deals - as long as they 'don’t risk economy'
The funeral at the church was for Fresia Calderon and her daughter Sara Sanchez

Two more men charged over drive-by shooting outside funeral in central London

Andrew Marr has asked if the NHS pay deal announcement may have been timed 'to move on' from the Budget

Andrew Marr: 'Was the pay offer for striking NHS workers an attempt to move on from a Budget that hasn't landed?'
The offer consists of a one-off payment for the current financial year and a 5 per cent deal for next year

Strike action paused as NHS unions and government reach deal on pay

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile