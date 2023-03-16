Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jeremy Hunt - Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Wes Streeting - Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Labour MP for Ilford North.

Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty CBE - Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-2021), Former Dean of the Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's College London.

Ash Regan - SNP MSP for Edinburgh Eastern and leadership candidate in the race to success Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister.

Mujtaba Rahman - Europe Managing Director of the Eurasia Programme at Chatham House.

John Stevens - Political Editor at the Daily Mirror.

Stephanie Flanders - Economist and senior executive editor at Bloomberg.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.