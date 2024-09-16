Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/09 | Watch Again

16 September 2024, 19:28

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/09 | Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Matthew Hulbert - Whose mother died of sepsis after an 11 hour wait for an ambulance
  • Dr Andrew Meyerson - NHS A&E Doctor in East London
  • Stephen Kinnock - Minister for Health and Social Care
  • Sergei Markov - Former Advisor to President Putin,  Director of the Institue for Political Studies
  • Sam Rose - Officer for Gaza operations at UNRWA
  • Professor Jagjit Chadha OBE - Director for the National Institute of Economic and Social Research
  • Dr Jeni Millard - Extragalactic astronomer and co-presenter of the 'Awesome Astronomy' podcast
  • Katy Balls - Political Editor of The Spectator
  • Kitty Donaldson - Chief Political Commentator for the i Paper

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

