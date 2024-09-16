Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/09 | Watch again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
16 September 2024
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/09
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Matthew Hulbert - Whose mother died of sepsis after an 11 hour wait for an ambulance
- Dr Andrew Meyerson - NHS A&E Doctor in East London
- Stephen Kinnock - Minister for Health and Social Care
- Sergei Markov - Former Advisor to President Putin, Director of the Institue for Political Studies
- Sam Rose - Officer for Gaza operations at UNRWA
- Professor Jagjit Chadha OBE - Director for the National Institute of Economic and Social Research
- Dr Jeni Millard - Extragalactic astronomer and co-presenter of the 'Awesome Astronomy' podcast
- Katy Balls - Political Editor of The Spectator
- Kitty Donaldson - Chief Political Commentator for the i Paper
