Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/01 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lord Deben / John Gummar - Conservative Peer who chairs the Climate Change Committee

George Eustice - Former Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (2020-2022), and Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth

Minette Batters - President of the NFU

Professor Sir Michael Marmot - Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and former member of the World Health Organisation

Sir Andrew Dilnot - Former Chairman of the Commission on the Funding Care and Support and Former Chairman of the UK Statistics Authority

Bruce Daisley - Former Vice-President of Twitter (2015-20), Host of the podcast: ‘Eat Sleep Work Repeat’, and Author of the book: ‘Fortitude: Unpicking the Myth of Resilience’

Dr Suzannah Lipscomb - Historian, Broadcaster, and Professor Emerita at the University of Roehampton

