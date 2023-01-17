Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/01 | Watch Again

17 January 2023, 19:29

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Deben / John Gummar - Conservative Peer who chairs the Climate Change Committee
  • George Eustice - Former Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (2020-2022), and Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth
  • Minette Batters - President of the NFU
  • Professor Sir Michael Marmot - Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and former member of the World Health Organisation
  • Sir Andrew Dilnot - Former Chairman of the Commission on the Funding Care and Support and Former Chairman of the UK Statistics Authority
  • Bruce Daisley - Former Vice-President of Twitter (2015-20), Host of the podcast: ‘Eat Sleep Work Repeat’, and Author of the book: ‘Fortitude: Unpicking the Myth of Resilience’
  • Dr Suzannah Lipscomb - Historian, Broadcaster, and Professor Emerita at the University of Roehampton

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.

