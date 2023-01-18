Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/01 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

'Vicky' - A&E Nurse.



David Nicholson - Former Chief Executive of the NHS in the Department of Health (2006-2013) and then Chief Executive of NHS England (2013-2014)



Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor



Sir Bob Neill - Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst and Chair of the Commons Justice Committee.



Richard Tice - Leader of the Reform Party



Ed Davey - Leader of Liberal Democrats and MP for Kingston and Surbiton



Patrick Greenfield - a biodiversity and environment reporter for the Guardian and the Observer.



Professor Julia Jones - Professor in Conservation Science at the University of Bangor

