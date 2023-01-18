Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/01 | Watch Again
18 January 2023, 20:43
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- 'Vicky' - A&E Nurse.
- David Nicholson - Former Chief Executive of the NHS in the Department of Health (2006-2013) and then Chief Executive of NHS England (2013-2014)
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Sir Bob Neill - Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst and Chair of the Commons Justice Committee.
- Richard Tice - Leader of the Reform Party
- Ed Davey - Leader of Liberal Democrats and MP for Kingston and Surbiton
- Patrick Greenfield - a biodiversity and environment reporter for the Guardian and the Observer.
- Professor Julia Jones - Professor in Conservation Science at the University of Bangor
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.