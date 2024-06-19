Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

19 June 2024, 19:13

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Nigel Crisp - Former Chief Executive of the English NHS and UK Department of Health
  • Lord Michael Howard - Former Leader of the Conservative Party (2003-05) and Conservative Peer
  • Sharon Graham - General Secretary of UNITE
  • Liz Kendall - Shadow Work & Pensions Secretary
  • Kelly Beaver - Chief Executive of IpsosUK
  • Stephen Gethins - SNP Candidate
  • David Omand - Former Head of Britain's GCHQ Intelligence Agency and Visiting Professor at the Department of War Studies at King's College London
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

