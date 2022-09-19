Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/09 | Watch again

19 September 2022, 19:21 | Updated: 19 September 2022, 19:27

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Reflecting on the Queen's funeral Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Shelagh Fogarty, LBC Presenter
  • David Kynaston, Social Historian of Post War Britain
  • Rachael Venables, LBC’s Correspondent
  • Sangita Myska, LBC Presenter
  • Jon Sopel, Presenter of Global’s podcast ‘The News Agents’
  • John Bridcut, Film maker
  • Lewis Goodall - LBC presenter
  • Ben Kentish - LBC’s Westminster Editor

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

