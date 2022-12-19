Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/12 | Watch Again

19 December 2022, 19:44

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord John Sentamu - Former Archbishop of York
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty CBE- Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-2021), Former Dean of the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's College London
  • Christina McAnea - General Secretary of Unison
  • Rachel Lerman - Tech Reporter at the Washington Post
  • Ross Gerber - Co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, who invests in Tesla and Twitter
  • Craig Bennett -Chief Executive of the Wildlife Trust who joined from the COP15 conference in Montreal
  • Dr Sarita Robinson - aka Dr Survival, is Deputy Head of the School of Psychology and Computer Science at the University of Central Lancashire and is a prepper herself.
  • Lewis Dartnell - Professor of science communication at the University of Westminster and Author Knowledge: How to Rebuild our World from Scratch and ‘Origins’.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Lindsay Hoyle asks 'who's got the power?' as he dismisses Labour's calls for a second elected house

Commons doesn't 'need the competition' of a second elected chamber says Sir Lindsay Hoyle amid plans tabled by Labour
The Taliban has announced it is closing universities to women

Taliban announces universities in Afghanistan are now closed to women

Eleven men who died in the Shoreham Airshow disaster were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Shoreham Airshow disaster saw 11 men 'unlawfully killed' following a 'series of gross errors' coroner rules
The woman died after being attacked by a dog in her home

Pensioner, 83, killed by dog in her own home as cops arrest four men

NHS will spend £100,000 on inclusive language scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'

NHS to spend £100,000 on scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'
The incident against the Everton fan by Whiteside took place during a match at Goodison Park.

'Very drunk' Man City fan and mother-of-six spared jail after sexually assaulting male Everton supporter
Liz Hurley has vented her frustration after she was stranded at an airport in Antigua after her flight was delayed.

Furious Liz Hurley 'stranded with no food and water' after British Airways flight delayed by technical issue
Les and Suzanne Winnister

High-flying executive gets £200,000 payout from wife's will despite beating her to death

The Specials

The Specials Terry Hall's last words were 'love, love, love', his co-patron tells Tonight with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/12 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

11 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

11 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile