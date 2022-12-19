Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/12 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lord John Sentamu - Former Archbishop of York

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor

Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty CBE- Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-2021), Former Dean of the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's College London

Christina McAnea - General Secretary of Unison

Rachel Lerman - Tech Reporter at the Washington Post

Ross Gerber - Co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, who invests in Tesla and Twitter

Craig Bennett -Chief Executive of the Wildlife Trust who joined from the COP15 conference in Montreal

Dr Sarita Robinson - aka Dr Survival, is Deputy Head of the School of Psychology and Computer Science at the University of Central Lancashire and is a prepper herself.

Lewis Dartnell - Professor of science communication at the University of Westminster and Author Knowledge: How to Rebuild our World from Scratch and ‘Origins’.

