Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/12 | Watch Again
19 December 2022, 19:44
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord John Sentamu - Former Archbishop of York
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty CBE- Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-2021), Former Dean of the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's College London
- Christina McAnea - General Secretary of Unison
- Rachel Lerman - Tech Reporter at the Washington Post
- Ross Gerber - Co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, who invests in Tesla and Twitter
- Craig Bennett -Chief Executive of the Wildlife Trust who joined from the COP15 conference in Montreal
- Dr Sarita Robinson - aka Dr Survival, is Deputy Head of the School of Psychology and Computer Science at the University of Central Lancashire and is a prepper herself.
- Lewis Dartnell - Professor of science communication at the University of Westminster and Author Knowledge: How to Rebuild our World from Scratch and ‘Origins’.
