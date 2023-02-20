Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/02 | Watch Again

20 February 2023, 21:54

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lieutenant general Ben Hodges - former Commanding General of US Army in Europe and Senior Advisor at Human Rights First.
  • Zanny Minton Beddoes - Editor in Chief of The Economist
  • Charlotte Lynch- LBC's Reporter
  • James Bailey - Executive Director of WaitroseBernard Jenkin - Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex, Chair of the Commons Liason Committee
  • Nicola Adam is Editor of the Lancashire Post & Blackpool Gazette
  • Humza Yousaf - Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, who has announced that he is running in the race to be Scotland's First Minister.
  • Gina Davidson - LBC's Scottish Political Editor

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Liz Truss has joined Boris Johnson in calling for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine during her first speech in the House of Commons since quitting as Prime Minister.

Extinction Rebellion wrote: "Banners dropped & fake oil poured from giant cola bottles in protest #CutTheTies to #fossilfuels"

Cenotaph, Churchill and Nelson: Secret Met police list of 'contentious' statues that could be attacked

Andrew Marr has said President Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv was a "spectacular and provocative piece of theatre", but questions whether the US is really prepared for a war to the end.

'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family 'agony' as worst fears come true

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after the region was hit by a huge quake that left over 40,000 people dead, US Geological Survey has said.

Lancashire Police confirmed the body was missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

Tens of thousands of junior doctors to stage 72-hour strike in March British Medical Association confirms

