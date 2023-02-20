Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/02 | Watch Again
20 February 2023, 21:54
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lieutenant general Ben Hodges - former Commanding General of US Army in Europe and Senior Advisor at Human Rights First.
- Zanny Minton Beddoes - Editor in Chief of The Economist
- Charlotte Lynch- LBC's Reporter
- James Bailey - Executive Director of WaitroseBernard Jenkin - Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex, Chair of the Commons Liason Committee
- Nicola Adam is Editor of the Lancashire Post & Blackpool Gazette
- Humza Yousaf - Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, who has announced that he is running in the race to be Scotland's First Minister.
- Gina Davidson - LBC's Scottish Political Editor
