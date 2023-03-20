Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/03 | Watch Again
20 March 2023, 21:32
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Geoff Hoon - Former Labour Defence Secretary (1999-2005) during the invasion of Iraq
- Mick Lynch - General Secretary of the RMT
- Aubrey Allegretti - Political Correspondent for The Guardian
- John Bolton - Former US National Security Advisor and Former US Ambassador to the United Nations
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
- Beverley Knight - Recording artist and Musical Theatre Actress who is playing Emmeline Pankhurst in the new show 'Sylvia'
