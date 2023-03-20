Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/03 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Geoff Hoon - Former Labour Defence Secretary (1999-2005) during the invasion of Iraq

Mick Lynch - General Secretary of the RMT

Aubrey Allegretti - Political Correspondent for The Guardian

John Bolton - Former US National Security Advisor and Former US Ambassador to the United Nations

Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter

Beverley Knight - Recording artist and Musical Theatre Actress who is playing Emmeline Pankhurst in the new show 'Sylvia'

