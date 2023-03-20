Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/03 | Watch Again

20 March 2023, 21:32

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Geoff Hoon - Former Labour Defence Secretary (1999-2005) during the invasion of Iraq
  • Mick Lynch - General Secretary of the RMT
  • Aubrey Allegretti - Political Correspondent for The Guardian
  • John Bolton - Former US National Security Advisor and Former US Ambassador to the United Nations
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Beverley Knight - Recording artist and Musical Theatre Actress who is playing Emmeline Pankhurst in the new show 'Sylvia'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

