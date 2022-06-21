Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/06 | Watch again

21 June 2022, 21:31 | Updated: 21 June 2022, 21:37

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Appearing on tonight's show were:

Michelle Donelan - Universities Minister and Conservative MP for Chippenham

Simon Fletcher - Former advisor to Keir Starmer during his Leadership Campaign

Alistair Darling - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer

Geoff Norcott - Comedian and Author of Where Did I Go Right?

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

