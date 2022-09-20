Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/09 | Watch again
20 September 2022, 19:31 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 19:36
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord Kim Darroch - Former British Ambassador to the United States and former National Security Adviser
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor and Presenter
- Iain Conn - Former CEO of Centrica
- Sam Morgan - Owner of three restaurants in Birmingham
- Sunder Katwala - Director of British Future, a non-partisan think tank focusing on racial integration and identity
- Rachael Venables - LBC's correspondent
- Tina Brown - Former Vanity Fair Editor
