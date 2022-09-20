Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/09 | Watch again

20 September 2022, 19:31 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 19:36

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Kim Darroch - Former British Ambassador to the United States and former National Security Adviser
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor and Presenter
  • Iain Conn - Former CEO of Centrica
  • Sam Morgan - Owner of three restaurants in Birmingham
  • Sunder Katwala - Director of British Future, a non-partisan think tank focusing on racial integration and identity
  • Rachael Venables - LBC's correspondent
  • Tina Brown - Former Vanity Fair Editor

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/09 | Watch again

