Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/01 | Watch Again

21 January 2025, 21:45

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Neil Basu - Former Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations in the Metropolitan Police and the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for Counter Terrorism Policing
  • Dan Jarvis - Security Minister and MP for Barnsley North
  • James Ball - Political Editor of the New European and Author of 'The System: Who Owns the Internet and How it Owns Us'
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Corresponden
  • Alethea Warrington - Head of Aviation at Climate Change Charity 'Possible'
  • Ambassador David M. Satterfield - US Special Envoy in Gaza until May 2024 and Director of Rice University's James Baker Institute for Public Policy
  • Professor Andrew Blick - Professor of Politics and Contemporary History at King's College London
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Dr Byron Creese - Dementia Expert from Brunel, University of London

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least 66 people died in the fire

Four arrested after at least 76 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey

Sir Keir Starmer warned of a 'new terrorism' that Britain is facing

Britain’s new terrorists: past ‘loners’ and ‘misfits’ who became radicalised online - as PM warns of school massacres
David Amess' daughter speaks to LBC

Daughter of murdered MP David Amess 'praying' for inquiry as she hits out at Tory government for refusing to meet her
Security Minister Dan Jarvis has said that social media companies must help to stop violent young men - and the government has the courage to take them on if needed.

UK is ready to take on Trump and Musk's free speech agenda over online safety, says security minister
x

Criminals like Southport killer are 'pathetic, vulnerable losers' but 'not terrorists', says ex-Met counter-terror boss
WHSmith is closing 17 stores

WHSmith to close 17 stores this year - is your local branch affected?

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/01 | Watch Again

Rachel Reeves is trying to fix a today problem by creating a tomorrow problem

Rachel Reeves is trying to fix a today problem by creating a tomorrow problem – but there is a better way

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

8 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

8 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile