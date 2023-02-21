Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/02 | Watch Again
21 February 2023, 19:20
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Conor Burns - Conservative MP for Bournemouth West and former UK Minister for Ireland and UK Government's Envoy on the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Chris Hopson - Chief Strategy Officer for NHS England
- Gina Davidson - LBC’s Scotland Political Editor
- James Heappey - Armed Forces Minister
- Paul Whitehouse - Actor, Writer and Comedian
