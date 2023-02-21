Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/02 | Watch Again

21 February 2023, 19:20

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Conor Burns - Conservative MP for Bournemouth West and former UK Minister for Ireland and UK Government's Envoy on the Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Chris Hopson - Chief Strategy Officer for NHS England
  • Gina Davidson - LBC’s Scotland Political Editor
  • James Heappey - Armed Forces Minister
  • Paul Whitehouse - Actor, Writer and Comedian

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the comedian reflected on his hit BBC show Harry & Paul - which saw him join forces with legendary comic Harry Enfield, as well as the acceptability of jokes from yesteryear.

Influencer Andrew Tate has been ordered to spend another 30 days in prison by a Romanian court.

The Royal College of Nursing will pause planned industrial action as it enters "intensive" negotiations with ministers over pay.

Biden responded to Putin's earlier comments

The woman tossed the broccoli at the girls at the end of the video

Constance Marten has been missing for six weeks

Wales players have threatened to go on strike

Kate Forbes faces backlash

Andrew Marr has said that Rishi Sunak's decision on the Northern Ireland Protocol will either "split his party" if he sides with the EU or infuriate the bloc if he sides with unionists.

