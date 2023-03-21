Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lord Ken MacDonald - Former Director of Public Prosecutions

Jess Phillips - Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding and Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley

Dan Hodges - Commentator for the Mail on Sunday

Will Carless - USA Today's National Correspondent specialising in Extremism & Emerging Issues

Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter

Anas Sarwar - Leader of the Scottish Labour Party

Alex Brummer - Economics commentator and City Editor at the Daily Mail

Cindy Yu - Assistant Editor of the Spectator and host of their 'Chinese Whispers' podcast

