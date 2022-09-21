Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/09 | Watch again

21 September 2022, 19:30

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Abbas Gallyamov - Former Speechwriter for Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • Sir Andrew Wood -Former British Ambassador to Moscow
  • Rachael Venables - LBC Correspondent
  • Lord Martin Callanan - Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
  • Paul Johnson - Director for the Institute for Fiscal StudiesEmma McClarkin - CEO of the Beer and Pub Association
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor and Presenter
  • Lord George Robertson -Former General Secretary of NATO (1999-2004), and Former Secretary of State for Defence (1997-1999)

