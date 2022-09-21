Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/09 | Watch again
21 September 2022, 19:30
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Abbas Gallyamov - Former Speechwriter for Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Sir Andrew Wood -Former British Ambassador to Moscow
- Rachael Venables - LBC Correspondent
- Lord Martin Callanan - Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Paul Johnson - Director for the Institute for Fiscal StudiesEmma McClarkin - CEO of the Beer and Pub Association
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor and Presenter
- Lord George Robertson -Former General Secretary of NATO (1999-2004), and Former Secretary of State for Defence (1997-1999)
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/