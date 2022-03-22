Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

22 March 2022, 19:15

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Angela Rayner - Labour Party Deputy Leader
  • Simon Coveney - Irish Foreign Minister
  • Liam Fox - Conservative MP and Former Defence Secretary
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Correspondent

