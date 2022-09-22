Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/09 | Watch again
22 September 2022, 19:25
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Robert Jenrick - Minister of State for Health and Social Care
- Dr Nighat Arif is a GP based in Buckinghamshire with a specialist interest in Women’s Health & Family Planning
- Daisy Cooper - Lib Dem Deputy Leader and Health + Social Care Spokesperson
- Michael Cohen - Former Attorney to Donald Trump and Former Vice President of the Trump Organisation and author of the upcoming book "Revenge"
- Lord Stewart Wood - Labour Life Peer and Former Advisor to Prime Minister Gordon Brown
- Poppy Trowbridge -Former Special Advisor to Philip Hammond as Chancellor
