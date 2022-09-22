Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/09 | Watch again

22 September 2022, 19:25

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Robert Jenrick - Minister of State for Health and Social Care
  • Dr Nighat Arif is a GP based in Buckinghamshire with a specialist interest in Women’s Health & Family Planning
  • Daisy Cooper - Lib Dem Deputy Leader and Health + Social Care Spokesperson
  • Michael Cohen - Former Attorney to Donald Trump and Former Vice President of the Trump Organisation and author of the upcoming book "Revenge"
  • Lord Stewart Wood - Labour Life Peer and Former Advisor to Prime Minister Gordon Brown
  • Poppy Trowbridge -Former Special Advisor to Philip Hammond as Chancellor

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

