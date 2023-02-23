Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/02 | Watch Again
23 February 2023, 21:12
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North
- William Hague- Conservative Peer, former Leader of the Conservative Party (1997-2001) and former Foreign Secretary (2010-2014)
- Bernie Sanders - Independent Senator for Vermont
- Emilio Casalicchio - POLITICO Playbook PM Editor
- Camilla Turner - Chief Political Correspondent at The Telegraph
