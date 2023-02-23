Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/02 | Watch Again

23 February 2023, 21:12

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North
  • William Hague- Conservative Peer, former Leader of the Conservative Party (1997-2001) and former Foreign Secretary (2010-2014)
  • Bernie Sanders - Independent Senator for Vermont
  • Emilio Casalicchio - POLITICO Playbook PM Editor
  • Camilla Turner - Chief Political Correspondent at The Telegraph

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

