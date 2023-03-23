Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch Again

23 March 2023, 22:02

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Professor Sir Charlie Bean - Former Deputy Governor and Chief Economist of the Bank of England

John McDonnell - Former Shadow Chancellor and Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington

Dr Emma Runswick - Deputy Chair of the BMA

Catherine Norris Trent - Senior Correspondent for France24

Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor

Dr Frank Mugisha - Executive Director of the banned LGBTQ support group Sexual Minorities Uganda who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2014

Tom McTague - Political Editor of Unherd

Baroness Kate Fall - Former Deputy Chief of Staff to David Cameron and Author of 'The Gatekeeper: Life at the Heart of No.10'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police investigating the death of a teenage boy who was fatally stabbed in Northampton have named him as 16-year-old Rohan Shand.

Teenager stabbed to death in Northampton named as 16-year-old Rohan Shand

Harry Kane has overtaken Wayne Rooney to become England men's all-time goalscorer after scoring against Italy.

Harry Kane overtakes Wayne Rooney to become England men's record goalscorer

TikTok star Fiona Jane - known as FeeFeeJane on the platform - has died after a battle with throat cancer, her family has announced.

TikTok star Fiona Jane dies aged 44 following throat cancer battle as tributes pour in

The fire broke out at a hotel near Paddington

Horror blaze erupts at central London hotel, as 70 firefighters in ten fire engines race to the scene
The prime minister and chancellor relaxed the previous rules around council tax thresholds in last year's autumn budget.

Families facing huge hike in council tax as average bills go above £2,000 for the first time in Britain
Hunter is facing jail

Prison guard, 27, who had relationship with inmate and brought cannabis to prison faces jail
A flatulent barrister who unsuccessfully sued the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for harassment after he was told by a colleague to stop breaking wind has won £135,000 in compensation for other claims.

Flatuent laywer wins £135k payout after working from home request denied

Erik Feld murdered Ranjith ‘Roy’ Kankanamalage

Homophobic killer murdered man by beating him to death with claw hammer in east London cemetery
Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

Lexy Levens was made homeless

Nurse made homeless on Christmas Eve as estate agents wouldn't rent to her because she has kids wins landmark case

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile