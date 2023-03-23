Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch Again
23 March 2023, 22:02
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Professor Sir Charlie Bean - Former Deputy Governor and Chief Economist of the Bank of England
John McDonnell - Former Shadow Chancellor and Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington
Dr Emma Runswick - Deputy Chair of the BMA
Catherine Norris Trent - Senior Correspondent for France24
Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor
Dr Frank Mugisha - Executive Director of the banned LGBTQ support group Sexual Minorities Uganda who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2014
Tom McTague - Political Editor of Unherd
Baroness Kate Fall - Former Deputy Chief of Staff to David Cameron and Author of 'The Gatekeeper: Life at the Heart of No.10'
