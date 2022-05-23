Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/05 | Watch again

23 May 2022, 21:11

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Lord Brian Paddick - Former Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Metropolitan Police and a Liberal Democrat Peer

Danny Shaw - Police and Crime Commentator

Henry Dimbleby - Co-Founder of Leon Restaurants and Author of the National Food Strategy

Richard Walker -Managing Director at Iceland

Bridget Philipson - Shadow Education Secretary & Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South

Dr Chris Smith - Consultant virologist based at the University of Cambridge - and presenter of the Naked Scientists Podcast

Alastair Campbell - Former Director of Communications under Tony Blair and host of the podcast 'The Rest is Politics' with Rory Stewart

Man, 62, dies after being mauled by dog at house in Wales

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher.

Five children have been taken to hospital after they were struck by a bus outside of a secondary school in Wales

Former Met deputy says Met 'didn't want to upset No10' with Partygate investigations

Andrew Marr believes "there may be trouble ahead" in Westminster

The Queen arrived in a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show.

TV Chef Ainsley Harriott at Chelsea Flower Show.

The blaze in Chapel Street broke out on Sunday morning

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

