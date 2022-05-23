Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/05 | Watch again

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Lord Brian Paddick - Former Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Metropolitan Police and a Liberal Democrat Peer

Danny Shaw - Police and Crime Commentator

Henry Dimbleby - Co-Founder of Leon Restaurants and Author of the National Food Strategy

Richard Walker -Managing Director at Iceland

Bridget Philipson - Shadow Education Secretary & Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South

Dr Chris Smith - Consultant virologist based at the University of Cambridge - and presenter of the Naked Scientists Podcast

Alastair Campbell - Former Director of Communications under Tony Blair and host of the podcast 'The Rest is Politics' with Rory Stewart