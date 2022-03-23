Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

23 March 2022, 19:27

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • John Glen – City Minister, Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Conservative MP for Salisbury and South Wiltshire
  • Pat McFadden – Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East
  • Poppy Trowbridge – Former adviser to Phillip Hammond as Chancellor
  • Professor Richard Murphy – Director of Tax Research UK

