Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/01 | Watch Again

24 January 2023, 21:11

Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Mark Carney - Former Governor of the Bank of England (2013-2020) and Chairman of Brookfield Asset Management
  • David Smith - Economics Editor of The Sunday Times
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Dr. Phil Whitaker - GP in the West Midlands and Medical Commentator
  • Danny Shaw - Police and Crime Commentator.
  • Maureen Lee Lenker - Senior Writer for Entertainment Weekly who joins us from Los Angeles.
  • Andriy Zagordnyuk - Former Defence Minister of Ukraine 2019-20 and current adviser.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

