Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/01 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Mark Carney - Former Governor of the Bank of England (2013-2020) and Chairman of Brookfield Asset Management

David Smith - Economics Editor of The Sunday Times

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor

Dr. Phil Whitaker - GP in the West Midlands and Medical Commentator

Danny Shaw - Police and Crime Commentator.

Maureen Lee Lenker - Senior Writer for Entertainment Weekly who joins us from Los Angeles.

Andriy Zagordnyuk - Former Defence Minister of Ukraine 2019-20 and current adviser.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.