Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/01 | Watch Again
24 January 2023, 21:11
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Mark Carney - Former Governor of the Bank of England (2013-2020) and Chairman of Brookfield Asset Management
- David Smith - Economics Editor of The Sunday Times
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Dr. Phil Whitaker - GP in the West Midlands and Medical Commentator
- Danny Shaw - Police and Crime Commentator.
- Maureen Lee Lenker - Senior Writer for Entertainment Weekly who joins us from Los Angeles.
- Andriy Zagordnyuk - Former Defence Minister of Ukraine 2019-20 and current adviser.
