Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/02 | Watch Again

24 February 2025, 19:52

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Pat McFadden - Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East.
  • General H.R. McMaster - Former United States National Security Advisor.
  • Tamsin Paternoster - Journalist for Euronews.
  • Katja Hoyer - German-British Historian, Journalist for The Spectator.
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent.
  • Joe Wright - Director of 'Mussolini: Son of the Century.'
  • Dr Jeni Millard - Extra-galactic astronomer.
  • James Heale - Political Correspondent at The Spectator.
  • Bethany Dawson - London Playbook Diary Reporter at POLITICO.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

