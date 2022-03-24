Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again
24 March 2022, 20:26 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 20:36
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Torsten Bell - Chief Executive of The Resolution Foundation
- Bill Blain - Strategist at Shard Capital and Author of The Morning Porridge
- Lord Ricketts - Former UK National Security Adviser and Former Permanent Representative to NATO
- Yael Selfin - Chief Economist at KPMG
- Dr Andrew Lownie - Author of Traitor King
- Dominic Raab - Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/