Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch again

24 October 2022, 21:37

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Dr Liam Fox - Former Defence Secretary and Conservative MP for North Somerset.
  • Soumaya Keynes - Britain Economics Editor at The Economist.
  • Kelly Beaver - Chief Executive of Ipsos Mori UK.
  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health & Social Care Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North.
  • Richard Holden - Conservative MP for North West Durham.
  • Ben Judah - Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council who has written a profile of Rishi Sunak in Tatler.
  • Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party and MP for Chingford & Woodford Green.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

The propagandist has been suspended

Russian TV punishes propagandist after he advocates drowning Ukrainian children who criticise Russia
Brigitte Bardot

Chic, stylish stereotype of French women is 'racist and sexist', documentary claims

Lady Leshurr is charged with actual bodily harm

Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr in court charged with assault of ex-girlfriend in Hackney
Putin's relatives are said to be worried over his health

Putin's relatives 'fear for his health amid constant coughing and weight loss and fear elites will turn on him'
Lucy Letby

'Oh no, not again', thought nurse who saw baby deteriorate the night after her brother died, Lucy Letby trial hears
Andrew Marr said Rishi Sunak's premiership is the Tory party's 'very last chance'

Andrew Marr: 'Rishi Sunak is the Tory party's last chance'

Greenpeace staged a demonstration in Parliament

'Chaos costs lives': Greenpeace holds sit down protest in Parliament over soaring energy bills
Richard Holden believes Sunak will unite his party and deliver for Britain

Sunak will unite us and fix the economy - making sure we deliver for everyone in the UK, writes Tory MP Richard Holden
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Robert Jenrick backs Rishi Sunak to succeed

'Sunak will be a fiercely intelligent and hardworking leader - he'll get us through tough times': Robert Jenrick

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile