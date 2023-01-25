Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Miguel Berger - German Ambassador to the United Kingdom

Vadym Prystaiko - Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom

Jonathan Powell - Former Chief of Staff to Tony Blair (1995-2007) and now CEO of Inter-Mediate

Garfield Hilton - Amazon warehouse worker who is on strike today in Coventry

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor

Jim Fitzpatrick - Investigative reporter for Open Democracy

Carolyn Harris - Chair of the UK Menopause taskforce and Labour MP for Swansea East

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/