Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/01 | Watch Again

25 January 2023, 20:42

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Miguel Berger - German Ambassador to the United Kingdom
  • Vadym Prystaiko - Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom
  • Jonathan Powell - Former Chief of Staff to Tony Blair (1995-2007) and now CEO of Inter-Mediate
  • Garfield Hilton - Amazon warehouse worker who is on strike today in Coventry
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Jim Fitzpatrick - Investigative reporter for Open Democracy
  • Carolyn Harris - Chair of the UK Menopause taskforce and Labour MP for Swansea East

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has reportedly been 'forced to flee from Egypt over safety fears'.

Ex-Premier League ref Mark Clattenberg 'forced to flee Egypt over safety fears'

Heinz products are going up in price

Heinz product 'doubles in price over the course of a year' as cost of 500 items goes up

A rising star in British athletics has said she won't travel to Australia for a world championship due to her “deep concern” for the environment.

Rising star in British athletics to sit out world championship in Australia over 'deep climate concerns'
The car was stripped for parts

'I thought it looked a bit funny': Woman left shocked as 'car cannibals' strip vehicle bare while she was at a concert
Popular animated comedy Rick and Morty will continue without co-creator Justin Roiland, who was dropped after it emerged he'd been charged with felony domestic abuse.

Rick and Morty will continue without Justin Roiland, after co-creator dropped following domestic abuse charges
Police said a man had been arrested after Matt Hancock was targeted on the Tube and called a 'murderer'

Man, 61, arrested after former Health Secretary Matt Hancock ‘assaulted’ on Tube

Hackney council will ban most vehicles from three quarters of its roads in a major expansion of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods measures.

London council to ban cars in three quarters of streets by turning them into Low Traffic Neighbourhoods
LBC Breaking News

Two dead and several others injured after knifeman goes on rampage on train in Germany

Andrew Marr said the move was a 'turning point' in the conflict

German tanks to Ukraine ‘a turning point,’ says Andrew Marr

The Leopard tanks will be sent by Germany

Boris Johnson 'had no influence on Germany sending game-changing tanks to Ukraine', says ambassador to UK

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

23 days ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

23 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

24 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile