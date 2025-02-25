Henry Riley 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/02 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Aggie Chambre: LBC Political Correspondent
- Victoria Coates: Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump
- Alistair Carns: Minister of Veterans and former Royal Marine
- Ed Davey: Leader of the Liberal Democrats
- Sir David King: Chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group
- Anas Sarwar: Leader of the Scottish Labour Party
- Professor Azeem Majeed: Professor and Head of the Department of Primary Care & Public Health at Imperial College
- Nadra Ahmed: Executive Co-Chair of the National Care AssociationRobert Massey: Deputy Executive Director, Royal Astronomical Society.
