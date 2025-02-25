Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/02 | Watch Again

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Aggie Chambre : LBC Political Correspondent

: LBC Political Correspondent Victoria Coates : Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump

: Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump Alistair Carns : Minister of Veterans and former Royal Marine

: Minister of Veterans and former Royal Marine Ed Davey : Leader of the Liberal Democrats

: Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir David King : Chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group

: Chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group Anas Sarwa r: Leader of the Scottish Labour Party

r: Leader of the Scottish Labour Party Professor Azeem Majeed : Professor and Head of the Department of Primary Care & Public Health at Imperial College

: Professor and Head of the Department of Primary Care & Public Health at Imperial College Nadra Ahmed: Executive Co-Chair of the National Care AssociationRobert Massey: Deputy Executive Director, Royal Astronomical Society.

