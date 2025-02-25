Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/02 | Watch Again

25 February 2025, 22:05

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/02 | Watch Again

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre: LBC Political Correspondent
  • Victoria Coates: Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump
  • Alistair Carns: Minister of Veterans and former Royal Marine
  • Ed Davey: Leader of the Liberal Democrats
  • Sir David King: Chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group
  • Anas Sarwar: Leader of the Scottish Labour Party
  • Professor Azeem Majeed: Professor and Head of the Department of Primary Care & Public Health at Imperial College
  • Nadra Ahmed: Executive Co-Chair of the National Care AssociationRobert Massey: Deputy Executive Director, Royal Astronomical Society.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy breaks silence over divorce u-turn with wife Erica Stoll

Around 100 protesters gathered at Broadcasting House, the BBC’s headquarters, on Tuesday to protest against their controversial recent Gaza documentary.

'People need to lose their jobs,' says Campaign Against Antisemitism in protest outside BBC HQ over Gaza documentary
A woman has admitted committing fraud to complete UK citizenship tests on behalf of 13 applicants.

Woman who used 'array of wigs' to take UK citizenship tests admits fraud

Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Teen racially abused and beat grandfather Bhim Kohli with shoe as girl, 13, laughed during fatal attack, court hears
Keir Starmer has announced a boost in UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP

'We have to fight for peace': PM announces biggest defence spending rise since Cold War while cutting foreign aid
Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

NASA gives new update on 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' - good news for Earth, bad news for Moon
William met with England coach Thomas Tuchel today.

Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

One in four teachers would not be happy to give school lunches to their own children

One in four teachers would not be happy to give school lunches to their own children, study reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again

Queen Camilla leaves after a visit to the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury, Kent.

Queen adopts rescue puppy after she was left heartbroken following death of her beloved dog

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

9 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

9 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile