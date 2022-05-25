Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North

Brandon Lewis - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and MP for Great Yarmouth

Tobias Ellwood - Chair of the Defence Select Committee and MP for Bournemouth East

Caroline Slocock - Former Private secretary to Margaret Thatcher & Director of Civil Exchange think tank

Chris Curtis - Head of Political Polling for the pollster Opinium

Dame Margaret Beckett - Labour MP for Derby South. She was Foreign Secretary under Tony Blair (2006-07)

