Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/05 | Watch again

25 May 2022, 21:37

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North

Brandon Lewis - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and MP for Great Yarmouth

Tobias Ellwood - Chair of the Defence Select Committee and MP for Bournemouth East

Caroline Slocock - Former Private secretary to Margaret Thatcher & Director of Civil Exchange think tank

Chris Curtis - Head of Political Polling for the pollster Opinium

Dame Margaret Beckett - Labour MP for Derby South. She was Foreign Secretary under Tony Blair (2006-07)

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

